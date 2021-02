BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Norris School District has released its schedule to return to in-person classes.

Kindergarten students have already been back in class, and next week students in 1st through 3rd grades will return, the district says. Students in 4th through 6th grades return March 15.

They will return to the hybrid schedule they had before pausing for in-person instruction.

Distance learning will continue for 7th and 8th graders for the time being.