NOR Recreation and Park District reopening spray parks on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The North of the River Recreation and Park District will be opening their eight spray parks for the summer, beginning this Friday.

The spray parks will operate seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sept. 7. The spray parks had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in keeping with the State of California stay at home order restrictions.

However, after receiving updated guidance from Kern County Public Health, NOR said it was given permission to reopen the spray park facilities.

The decision comes as the city of Bakersfield announced earlier today that it is reopening its spray parks as of today.

The District’s spray parks are located at:

Emerald Cove Park (4303 Patton Way)

Madison Grove Park (10115 Norris Rd)

North Meadows Park (3300 McCray St)

Polo Community Park (11801 Noriega Rd)

Riverview Park (401 Willow Dr)

San Lauren Park (4101 Mohawk St)

Sears Park (444 Norris Rd)

Silver Oak Park (15855 Opus One Dr)

NOR pools remain closed. The district asks those visiting spray parks to continue to practice social distancing and remain six feet from others.

For more information, visit the NOR website at norfun.org or call the Admin Complex at 661-392- 2000.