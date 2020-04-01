Nonprofits struggle in the COVID-19 crisis

Compassion Corner is quiet. Nonprofits planning fundraisers as far out as June are rescheduling.

This past weekend should been the sixth annual Campout Against Cancer. Instead Michelle Avila, executive director of the Kern County Cancer Fund, was in her office, picking up supplies to work from home.

“I was leaving the office and I was like, oh my goodness, it was such a beautiful day and this is when the middle of campout would have been,” said Avila.

The event typically brings in about $400,000. Money that helps local cancer patients afford treatment. Treatment they still need, even during a pandemic.

“Patients are still being diagnosed, even though we didn’t have campout. Patients are still applying for assistance and we are still granting assistance as we can right now. It’s just a little scary for us,” said Avila.

Organizers are working to plan the event instead for November 6th and 7th. But in the meantime, teams can’t raise money in the same ways. And as everyone tightens their purse strings in anticipation of hard financial times ahead, the organization is faced with doing the same.

“As of now we haven’t made any major decisions as far as cutting back as far as what goes to the patients. Operationally we have, we have cut back to be bare bones,” said Avila.

Amy Travis, executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates of Kern, logs on from home for our interview. This is how most of their advocates are meeting with their assigned foster children right now, via internet or phone.

Those advocates are the eyes and ears of the court system in determining safety and needs of foster kids.

“We’ve triaged our cases to where if there’s a child that needs an in-home visit we take extra precautionary steps to make sure it still takes place, but for those kids that can stay in communication this way, we are moving to that method,” said Travis.

Visits are canceled, as is CASA’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the Boot Scootin’ Derby Party. It was expected to bring in about $166,000. Money that’s used to train and support CASA. There are 34 kids on the waiting list for advocates right now.

“It puts us in a very difficult position. We canceled our fall event to try to scale back on fundraisers and so we’ve put all of our eggs into this one annual large fundraiser and to have to cancel, it was very difficult,” said Travis.

Donations have slowed over at the Bakersfield Homeless Center, both for safety reasons and because surplus supplies from stores aren’t there; they’ve all been bought.

“We are ordering what we can online from vendors that we’ve never used before,” said Louis Gill, executive director of the Bakersfield Homeless Center.

They have enough diapers and wipes and formula to last for a few weeks, and are still accepting those things as donations, along with the most efficient way to help, monetary donations. This as they try to grapple with social distancing.

“Every family struggles with social distancing in their own home. Our family just happens to be about 200 people,” says Gill.

But residents see a silver lining.

“We’re getting tighter, everyone is looking out for each other,” reflects Mario Thomas, who has lived at the shelter with his three girls for 11 months. “We get more smiles, more this and that, they’re just coming together,” says Thomas.

And now that coming together in person isn’t recommended, it’s more important than ever that we not lose that spirit of the Golden Empire.

“Our society has kind of shut down and closed off. We are protecting ourselves and we are protecting our own. I would just challenge you, not to protect your heart. There are people out there that need care and we are gonna keep going no matter what because those folks need to be cared for,” says Gill.

The easiest way to support these nonprofits at this time is to make a monetary donation. If you’ve always been interested in becoming a CASA, but not had the time, perhaps now is a good time.

They have a list of upcoming virtual orientations on their website. And the Kern Community Foundation is taking donations for its COVID-19 relief fund. It will provide grants to local non-profits. You can make a donation here.