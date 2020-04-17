Nonprofit starts grant program to give $5,000 to local artists

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A nonprofit has begun a grant program aimed at giving $5,000 to the local arts scene, one of many areas devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Cash for the Arts” program by The Hub of Bakersfield seeks to provide grants of $500 to 10 local artists for projects that will benefit residents who are social distancing.

“The mission of The Hub of Bakersfield is to support our local emerging creative class,” said Board Chairman Andrae Gonzales in a news release. “We know COVID-19 and social distancing orders have had a catastrophic impact on our artists; many who are self-employed and rely on the entertainment industry, private lessons and events to make a living. With those options gone, there is an immediate need for cash.”

To qualify for a grant, the artist must be local to Bakersfield and create an experience that is online, downloadable, shareable, or can be enjoyed while following social distancing guidelines.

Applications for “Cash for the Arts” can be found at www.thehubofbakersfield.org. The application deadline is April 25, and grant recipients will be announced by May 1.