No confirmed coronavirus cases in Kern County, but Public Health says amount of people being tested now unknown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Public health officials say there are still no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Kern County, but they are no longer able to track how many people are being tested because of testing at private labs.

“We can no longer confirm how many tests are being conducted, but we can confirm there are no confirmed cases,” said Kern County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Corson.

Public Health officials are the only ones that can confirm if there are any cases of the coronavirus in the county, Corson said. COVID-19 is a mandated reportable disease, meaning if there was a confirmed case Public Health would be the first to know and report it.