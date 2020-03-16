No changes to courthouse operations, but recommendations provided

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Superior Court continues to operate as normal, but the court website has been updated with numbers to call and other information for anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Those scheduled to appear for jury service but are experiencing acute respiratory illness symptoms, coughing, sneezing or a fever are asked to not come to court and instead contact Jury Services at 661-868-4700 to reschedule service at a later date.

Anyone scheduled to appear in Traffic Court and who is feeling ill is asked to call the Traffic Division at 661-335-7100 to reschedule. Traffic citations can be paid online here.

For all other matters, the following is recommended: