Nine more businesses announce layoffs in Kern County due to COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nine more businesses have notified the County of Kern about layoffs due to COVID-19.

The Padre Hotel, Lucille’s Bar-B-Que, John’s Incredible Pizza, Macy’s, In-Shape, Guitar Center, Rogers Jewelry, Ensign and Caleres Inc. have all announced layoffs, some of which are temporary and others which are permanent.

The Padre Hotel said all operations have been temporarily reduced and that it is laying off/furloughing 126 employees, the majority of its work staff.

John’s Incredible Pizza has announced it has completely closed its store at 3709 Rosedale Hwy. and has temporarily laid off 116 employees as of April 3. Lucille’s said it is also temporarily closing the restaurant at 2701 Ming Ave. and that all hourly positions have been eliminated, affecting 51 employees.

Macy’s has temporarily furloughed 184 employees at its Bakersfield location as of April 1, according to its WARN letter. In-Shape has announced that it has temporarily closed its gym located at 3409 Coffee Road has and has temporarily laid off 75 workers.

Guitar Center, located at 3428 Ming Ave., has also temporarily closed its doors and has furloughed 31 employees. Rogers Jewelry has announced its store at 9500 Rosedale Hwy. has laid off all non-essential employees, which represents 11 people.

The Caleres Inc. Distribution Center in Lebec has notified the county it has permanently laid off 92 employees. Drilling company Ensign says it has laid off about 20 employees in Kern County.