Newsom’s eviction moratorium ends Sunday, but protections for renters remain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – In March, Governor Gavin Newsom gave California renters affected by the coronavirus pandemic 60 days to figure out how to pay rent.

Newsom signed an executive order banning all evictions through May 31, if the tenant was unable to pay rent due to the COVID-19 outbreak. ​

Fast forward to today, that protection is good for only five more days and at the end of that rent is due. ​

That’s according to the executive order. But GBLA Attorney Laura Matter says tenants shouldn’t worry yet.​

“There is a court rule, that is in effect for the entire state, that actually provides more protections for tenants in terms of delaying unlawful detainer cases,” said Matter.​

She’s talking about an emergency court rule in effect anytime a state of emergency is declared. ​

“The court cannot issue a summons for unlawful detainer, unless there is a health and safety issue, through the duration of the state of emergency order plus 90 days after that,” said Matter.​​

To be clear: this is a delay of payment not protection against paying rent.

A landlord who wants to evict a tenant could still file an eviction request, but the court will not be issuing any summons until 90 days after the state of emergency is lifted. ​

“It stops those cases from going forward while the rule is in effect,” said Matter.​​

She adds this order prevents evictions of all residential and commercial tenants. ​

“It’s good for tenants, in the case that eviction cases won’t go forward, but it still does not address what will happen with the rent due,” said Matter.​​

Tenants are still obligated to pay the full rent back. How the state plans to help with that is still unknown. ​