Newsom’s child quarantined for possible virus exposure

by: Associated Press

FILE – In this April 9, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to a reporter’s question during his daily news briefing in Rancho Cordova, Calif. California’s major deal for hundreds of millions of N95 respirator masks hit a delay in its federal certification process, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday, May 6, 2020, as he promised details of the contract would soon be made public. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A spokesman says one of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s children may have been exposed to the coronavirus at school and is in quarantine.

Nathan Click says the child began a 14-day quarantine after the family was told a classmate at the private school in Sacramento had tested positive for COVID-19. He says the family is following state protocols, and the governor, his wife and four children have all tested negative for the virus.

Newsom said last month that his children had returned to their school, sparking criticism even as millions of public schoolchildren continue to study through distance learning

