Newsom: Vaccination rates will likely impact counties reopening

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) – Governor Gavin Newsom says his administration is likely going to add vaccination rates into the equation that allows counties to move through the state’s blueprint to reopen the economy.

“We will turn the proverbial page that will allow people to move more quickly through the tiers,” Newsom said. “But we’re not resetting the ties and recalibrating and eliminating a purple tier.”

Gov. Newsom said as of Wednesday, about a dozen California counties are poised to move out of the most restrictive purple tier and into the red tier next week.

The governor is encouraged by the state’s 2% positivity rate and expected boost in vaccines.

Between this week and next, California is expecting shipments of about 3 million doses, about 340,000 of them from newcomer Johnson & Johnson.

As some local health providers risk thousands of canceled or postponed appointments because of short supply, the governor pointed to the vaccine manufacturers.

“Our only constraint of us providing more vaccine to more people in a much quicker and expedited manner is manufactured supply,” Newsom explained.

This week, Blue Shield took over the state’s distribution system. California is expecting to have the capability to distribute 3 million doses a week by the end of the month.

Newsom addressed transparency and equity issues raised with the company so far in its first week on the job.

“We talked to them directly, we didn’t wait to formalize a formal written response. We called the supervisors directly and we’re working through those issues,” he said.

Newsom said more details on how the state’s reopening system will change will be made public in the coming days.