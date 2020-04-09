Newsom: Unemployed California residents to get extra $600 weekly starting Sunday

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California saw its first daily decrease in intensive care hospitalizations during the coronavirus outbreak, during his daily news briefing at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. Thursday, April 9, 2020. Newsom announced that California saw its first daily decrease in intensive care hospitalizations during the coronavirus outbreak, a key indicator of how many health care workers and medical supplies are needed. He went on to say the state’s hospitals have thousands of ventilators available should the number of the sickest patients suddenly surge. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SACRAMENTO (KGET) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today that starting this Sunday, workers who are receiving unemployment benefits will begin receiving an extra $600 on top of their weekly amount.

The extra money is part of the new Pandemic Additional Compensation initiated by the CARES Act. This comes as record numbers of unemployment claims are being filed on a weekly basis in the state.

“Many Californians are feeling the effects of this pandemic, and this added benefit is very important to our workers so they have needed resources during this difficult time,” Newsom said.

In the last four weeks, California has processed about 2.3 million unemployment insurance claims, which is more than the total number of claims filed in 2019. Just for the week ending on Saturday, the state Employment Development Department processed 925,450 claims, according to the state.

Additionally, the EDD paid a total of nearly $684.3 million in unemployment benefits to Californians in need in the last four weeks, supporting families and their local economies.

“I want to thank both our federal partners, as well as everyone in our Labor Agency and the staff in the Employment Development Department, who are working around the clock to ensure California workers have the resources they need to get through this difficult time,” Newsom said.