Newsom: Teen’s death from COVID-19 underscores vulnerability of all age groups

Gov. Gavin Newsom updates the state’s response to the coronavirus at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif., Monday, March 23, 2020. Newsom announced the closure of all state parking lots to discourage people from congregating at the state beaches and other public spaces during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Gov. Gavin Newsom pointed to the death Monday of a Lancaster teen as further evidence that the coronavirus knows no age barriers.

“Let us not have to once again announce that a teenager lost their lives because we did not take this moment seriously … and soberly,” Newsom said in his daily address updating Californians on the state’s fight to knock back the deadly virus.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health said the individual was a Lancaster resident under 18 years old and Newsom seized upon that fact to note that 50% of positive results for the coronavirus are among people between the ages of 18-49.

Newsom also announced the USS Mercy hospital ship will arrive in the San Francisco Bay Area to aid in the effort and that Virgin Airlines CEO Richard Branson had “stepped up” by delivering a 747 passenger jet to help with procurement and distribution of medical equipment.