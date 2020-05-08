Newsom: Some California retail stores will reopen Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — California Governor Gavin Newsom rolled out new guidelines to reopen some parts of the state for business Friday.

Retailers like clothing, toys, flowers and sporting goods shops can open Friday only if they offer curbside pick up — shopping in stores is still an indefinite amount of time away.

“This by no stretch of the imagination is over,” Gov. Newsom said.

State leaders Thursday released new guidelines and a check list encouraging employee symptom and temperature checks, new training, touchless payment systems, special hours for the elderly and dozens of other recommendations, allowing retailers and their supply chains to go back to work as soon as Friday.

“We know this is going to be a gradual move into Stage 2,” Dr. Mark Ghaly said. “We are going to be able to add more businesses and sectors as the data allows us.”

Governor Newsom’s administration acknowledged some counties and cities want to reopen at a faster pace than the state. Health officials laid out what’s needed from those areas before doing so.

The requirements include no COVID-19 related deaths and no more than one case per 10,000 people in the last two weeks, and other contact tracing and testing mandates.

“We know some counties can safely move further into Stage 2,” Dr. Ghaly said.

State leaders have said further into Stage 2 includes office work, large malls and dine-in restaurants.

The governor said some might soon be able to sit at an eatery if restaurants abide by new guidelines.

“We can see that happening in the next week or so,” he said.

Newsom said Tuesday his administration will release new guidelines for those counties that are ready to go further into this next phase of COVID-19.