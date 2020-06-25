Newsom declares budget emergency to free up funding for COVID-19 response

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation of a budget emergency to make additional resources available to fund the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The goal of the emergency is to ensure the availability of funding for personal protective equipment, medical equipment and other expenditures as necessary to support a potential hospital surge and provide necessary services to vulnerable populations.
The state said today’s proclamation clears the way for legislation allowing the state to draw from the state’s rainy day fund to help California continue to meet the COVID-19 crisis, which has triggered a global economic crisis and a $54.3 billion state budget deficit.
Newsom is expected to speak more about the proclamation during his news briefing at noon today.