Newsom declares budget emergency to free up funding for COVID-19 response

FILE – In this June 9, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom wears a protective mask on his face while speaking to reporters at Miss Ollie’s restaurant during the coronavirus outbreak in Oakland, Calif. Following a weekend that allowed California’s broadest reopening yet, Newsom on Monday, June 15, 2020, defended the state’s pace of easing coronavirus restrictions and said the economic harm they inflicted have negative health outcomes, too. “We have to recognize you can’t be in a permanent state where people are locked away for months and months and months and months on end,” he said, adding the state must consider the health impacts of seeing “lives and livelihoods completely destroyed. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool, File)

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation of a budget emergency to make additional resources available to fund the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal of the emergency is to ensure the availability of funding for personal protective equipment, medical equipment and other expenditures as necessary to support a potential hospital surge and provide necessary services to vulnerable populations.

The state said today’s proclamation clears the way for legislation allowing the state to draw from the state’s rainy day fund to help California continue to meet the COVID-19 crisis, which has triggered a global economic crisis and a $54.3 billion state budget deficit.

Newsom is expected to speak more about the proclamation during his news briefing at noon today.