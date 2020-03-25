Newsom executive order halts state prison, juvenile facility intake for 30 days

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — An executive order signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom will halt the intake or transfer of inmates and youth to state prisons or juvenile facilities for the next 30 days due to coronavirus concerns.

Instead, inmates and youth will remain at county facilities for the next month, but Newsom said the order can be extended if needed.

Newsom said the action is needed to protect the health of staff, correctional officers and inmates at California’s prisons. As of Monday, the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation reported seven correctional staff and one inmate in Los Angeles County were confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

“The State of California is responding in real time and fighting hard to deploy every resource to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and we are working with our public health experts, corrections system and our local sheriff’s departments to ensure proper protocols and procedures are in place to effectively limit risks in correctional facilities,” Newsom said in a statement Monday evening.

The executive order also allows for parole hearings to take place through videoconferencing beginning April 13 and for the next 60 days.