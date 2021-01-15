Newsom confident California will reach one-million goal as state falls behind in vaccination distribution

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Nearing the end of his 10-day sprint to vaccinate one million people within 10 days in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state is nearing its goal.

“We are on pace to exceed our one-million goal,” he said.

“The latest calculation that I heard was 79.8,” said California Director of Public Health Dr. Tomas Aragon. “There’s always several days of reporting delays before we get all persons that were vaccinated. Probably by next Tuesday, we’ll have the final answer.”

The governor said as of Friday, 1.188 million Californians have been vaccinated since distribution began.

There’s still plenty to get through. So far, California has received a total of 3 million doses.

“We have got to increase the pace and distribution and administration of these vaccines,” Newsom said.

The state has been one of the slowest to distribute its inventory of shots compared to the rest of the country.

State health leaders say the surge in COVID-19 cases has played a role.

“When you’re going into ICU surge, you have to close down a lot of other hospital services,” Aragon said. “So, all hands are on deck taking care of those patients.”

As Newsom’s administration works to set up vaccine super sites throughout California, like Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, the governor said issues with the federal stockpile could delay shipment of hundreds of thousands more doses.

Dr. Aragon spoke with President-elect Joe Biden’s administration Friday.

“The Biden administration has been talking to the manufacturers and they’re getting assurances that supply is not going to be an issue,” he explained.

State leaders promised improved vaccine progress in the days and weeks to come.