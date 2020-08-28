Restaurants must continue to limit operations to outdoor dining, takeout and delivery as hair salons, barbershops reopen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hair salons, barbershops and malls can reopen in Kern starting Monday, but gyms and fitness centers must remain closed and restaurants can still only operate through outdoor dining, takeout and delivery, according to updates provided by state and county officials.

Kern Public Health said it was reviewing new guidance and information given by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday regarding coronavirus case rates in California counties. The changes involve a four-tiered, color-coded system for determining when businesses can reopen.

For counties in the purple tier, defined as having the greatest spread of COVID-19, most non-essential indoor business operations must remain closed. Kern is in the purple tier.

Today the Governor announced significant changes to the current county monitoring system and introduced a 4 tier framework that counties are assigned to dependent upon case rate and testing positivity. — Kern Public Health (@KCPublicHealth) August 28, 2020

Nevertheless, hair salons, barbershops and shopping malls can open beginning Monday, Public Health officials said.

County spokeswoman Megan Person said a press conference will be held 10 a.m. Monday to provide further information.

Newsom said the changes build on lessons learned from the first six months of the disease and provide a unified state framework and more nuanced way of allowing activity. The tiers are purple (widespread), red (substantial), orange (moderate) and yellow (minimal) based on how prevalent the coronavirus is in each county.

Counties must remain in every tier but purple for a minimum of 21 days before they are eligible to be moved to another tier. Each Tuesday, the state will update each county’s data for the previous week and make corresponding changes.

No matter what tier a county is in, all residents must wear a mask every time they’re with people outside their household, the governor said.

“We have made notable progress over recent weeks, but the disease is still too widespread across the state,” Newsom said. “COVID-19 will be with us for a long time and we all need to adapt. We need to live differently. And we need to minimize exposure for our health, for our families and for our communities.”