Newsom announces $52 million in Covid aid to go toward Central Valley

FILE – In this file photo taken Tuesday April 14, 2020, California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses an outline for what it will take to lift coronavirus restrictions during a news conference at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. President Donald Trump declared that states could “call your own shots” in determining how and when to loosen restrictions on businesses and social gatherings. Clusters of states representing the vast majority of Americans have decided cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus is the better option. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday the Central Valley will receive millions in federal funding to help combat the spread of Covid-19.

The $52 million, according to Newsom, will provide more resources for testing and will go toward helping hospitals as the case numbers continue to increase.

The state is also sending in “strike teams” to assist with enforcement.

It remains unclear how much money, specifically, will go toward Kern County.

The announcement comes as the Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 442 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 15,013 cases and 123 deaths. The department is reporting that 5,353 people have recovered from the virus, 9,350 are isolated at home and 177 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 101,209 tests have come back negative and 3,306 are pending.

There are 9,470 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 2,605 cases while there are 1,287 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 1,641 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.