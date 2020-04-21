Coronavirus
Newsom addresses issues facing students learning at home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom held a news conference Monday to discuss how California is responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

He brought up issues facing students learning from home during this time, highlighting the technological disparities among communities across the state.

It was also announced that about 70,000 laptops will be distributed to students in the state. Some students will get devices this week as Google and other companies help the state address the digital divide among families as school closures force education to continue online.

