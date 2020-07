It has been seven months since Rita Robles-Baker lost her daughter Brandy. At only 26-years-old, Brandy's death was unexpected to say the least. But what's happened since, the pandemic, has deepened the mystery. Robles-Baker thinks her daugher may have been one of its first victims.

Thinking back to last december brings both smiles and tears for Robles-Baker. "Sunday we went out had dinner, watched a play at Stars Theater and that's when she wouldn't eat." "She had a voracious appetite and for her not to want to eat and she kept saying things do not taste right or smell right." "I brushed the whole thing off as a cold, with the coughing or chest pain, until I found her dead." That was on December 21st. The world hadn't even heard of COVID-19. It would still be weeks before officials in Wuhan, China confirmed the first death due to the virus. On January 6th, what would have been Brandy's 27th birthday, friends and family came together to remember and lay her to rest.