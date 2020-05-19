New reality looms for buffet-style restaurants like Hodel’s

When ordinary restaurants open their dining rooms once again to dine-in service, they’ll be dealing with an unprecedented set of guidelines. In a category all their own are those restaurants that allow customers to serve themselves. We’re talking of course about buffets. What are they going to do?

You know how buffets work: You pick up the tongs left behind by the previous diner, select a nice big juicy piece of chicken, scoop up some Beef Stroganoff and then leave the serving spoon there for the next diner coming along. Except that’s not going to fly in the era of COVID-19.

That’s a problem for restaurants like Hodel’s, the unpretentious Bakersfield institution known for its wholesome buffet lines. Don Hodel, who owns the restaurant, just off Olive Drive and Freeway 99, says this new, ultra-sanitized world will require a complete reinvention of Hodel’s business model.

“Instead of self serve, obviously we’re gonna have to serve,” Hodel said. “Which is something we love doing — serving people. So that’s gonna be probably the biggest change in a buffet. You can still pick and choose the varieties of foods, it’s just somebody else putting it on your plate.”

Some national buffet-style restaurants aren’t even going to try. This spring the parent company of Sweet Tomatoes announced it would close all 97 of its buffet restaurants around the country permanently. Chains such as Sizzler and Hometown Buffet say they’re looking at ways to modify their popular salad bars or eliminate them. MGM Resorts International plans to close all the buffets at its Las Vegas properties, part of a seven-point safety plan as it schedules re-openings for sometime in June. Mcdonald’s says it will end the use of its self-serve soda fountains — essentially drink buffets — once the fast food giant reopens its dining rooms.



And local restaurants like Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace, which serves a popular Sunday brunch buffet, says it will consider new options.



Skip Slayton, whose Original Jake’s Tex-Tex cafe serves customers cafeteria- or meal-assembly style, says the new requirements will be substantial.

“Everything about these rules is that there’s no self service,” he said. “Even in my case, where I have a soda machine that forever you’ve been able to fill up your own — sodas, your ice, all that kind of stuff. Those are going to be off limits. We’ve got to go back to the old days, how we used to serve individually — everybody.”

“Then we’re going to have some other changes along the way,” Slayton said. “We’ve ordered face shields, if you can believe that, because we don’t like masks, because you can’t understand what (the employee is trying to say). It’s like going through the drive up window. What? You want to get what? So we’re going to try those face shields, through this whole situation.”

The days when you can survey aluminum buffet trays for the juiciest morsels and snag them before the next guy gets a turn may be over. For many restaurants it’s either cafeteria style, where you’re dealing with face shield-wearing employees, or table service, with menus — single use paper menus that then go in the trash.

Most of us can’t wait to get back to our favorite restaurant . That day is coming, but the experience will not be the same as it was before. So brace yourself for changes.