New mass vaccination site coming to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield has been chosen as a new mass vaccination site and will start providing vaccinations Friday.

The site will offer vaccinations by appointment only, seven days a week, according to a Kaiser Permanente release. The amount of appointments available will be determined by the supply of vaccines.

Appointments can be made 48 hours before Friday by using myturn.ca.gov.

Kaiser Permanente started a consortium of health care organizations to provide mass vaccination sites in different parts of the state. It includes Adventist Health, Dignity Health, the California Medical Association, the California Primary Care Association and Futuro Health. The American Red Cross helps with mass site planning.