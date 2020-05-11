Superior Court now accepting requests for earlier dates for criminal trials, hearings due to delays from COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Kern County Superior Court has implemented a new emergency local rule regarding criminal trials and hearings due to the impact of COVID-19.

According to the new rule, the party can request an advance on criminal trials and hearings if they believe it is scheduled beyond what the party believes is an allowable time frame for a speedy trial. This is in response to the fact that cases are being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the rule, the party or counsel must notify the court to request that the case be advanced to a date that is at least ten days prior to the date the party or attorney believes is the last date for a speedy trial.

Failure to contact the court to lodge an objection to the rescheduling and request an earlier date will be considered as consent to the new date set by the court. This rule will remain in effect unless amended or rescinded, according to KCSC.