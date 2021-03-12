New groups available for COVID-19 vaccination in Kern starting Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Public Health says multiple new groups will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations beginning Monday.

Those with certain health conditions, disabilities, illness, and living spaces or work environments that put them at higher risk for serious COVID-19 illness will be eligible, the department said in a release.

“Residents are encouraged to check with their healthcare provider regarding eligibility. Providers will use their clinical judgement to vaccinate individuals aged 16-64 who are determined to be at the very highest risk to get very sick from COVID-19,” the release says.

The health conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic pulmonary disease, Down syndrome, solid organ transplant, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, heart conditions, severe obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Healthcare providers may also vaccinate individuals with developmental or other severe disabilities or illness in the following cases: if the individual is likely to develop severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection; acquiring COVID-19 will limit an individual’s ability to receive ongoing care or services vital to their well-being and survival; or providing adequate and timely COVID care will be particularly challenging as a result of the individual’s disability.

Anyone meeting the eligibility requirements will be asked to sign a self-attestation that they meet the criteria for high-risk medical conditions or disabilities. Click here for more information.

Also, those who live or work in a congregate residential setting, such as an incarceration/detention facility, homeless shelter, or behavioral health facility, will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, the department said. This includes people experiencing homelessness, who may transition into congregate settings at short notice.

Public transit workers, including airport workers for commercial airlines (but not private airplanes), will also be eligible.

Updated eligibility requirements can be found here.

To make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255. Residents can also visit kernpublichealth.com to view an interactive map that includes more than 100 local vaccination sites with instructions on how to schedule appointments.