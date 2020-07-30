New federally managed testing site opens at Kern County Fairgrounds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County has experienced backlog delays for test results dating back as far as three weeks, but the federal government hopes a new surge capacity testing site set up in Kern County Wednesday will make backlogs a thing of the past .

The site, located at the Kern County Fairgrounds, will administer up to 5,000 tests per day and 60,000 tests over two weeks. Results are expected in two to five businesses days, a far cry from current backlogs of as much as three weeks.

“This is a really big deal,” said Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), who was instrumental in making the site a reality. McCarthy said the site came about, in part, following a conversation with President Trump. The president, per McCarthy, asked the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to become involved.

McCarthy noted the contractor, eTrueNorth [Sic], is fully prepared for widespread testing.

“This unit brings in their own lab, gets it within three days. It’s free, people drive through, and it has been very effective in all the major cities,” he stated.

During a virtual press conference Wednesday, Assistant Secretary for the United States Department of Health and Human Services Admiral Dr. Brett Giroir, a physician, said the federal government implemented similar sites in other states like Arizona. There, he said, they had success.

“They were at a 26, 28 positivity rate,” Giroir said. “[Now], they are down in the low teens. What we did there — limit indoor dining and bars, wear a mask, and have a surge testing site — it turned right around.”

Kern Public Health Director Matt Constantine believes the same could happen in Kern.

“To have quick turnarounds, to have a drive through, to have it free — you’ve taken away all of the barriers,” Constantine said. “So I am optimistic this is really going to help us get better control and get local control so we can get a hold of this and get our businesses back open.”

The site takes walk ups but appointments are highly encouraged. SIGN UP FOR AN APPOINTMENT HERE.