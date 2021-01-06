New COVID testing sites open in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is bracing for a coronavirus tsunami as the state reports a record total of people being treated for the disease in local hospitals. The state required local hospitals to release their crisis plans. Letters went out today warning hospitals may not have enough staff and equipment to treat everyone if hospitalizations continue to climb. This forces physicians to make "difficult" decisions about who gets treated.

Dr. Ronald Reynoso: "We are not there yet, we don't want to be there," said Dr. Ronald Reynoso, the Chief Medical Officer for Adventist Health Bakersfield. "But there might be that scenario where resources are not enough."