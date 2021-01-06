Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak

New COVID testing sites open in Kern

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health on Wednesday announced new locations for COVID-19 testing.

The locations are as follows:

Kern County Fairgrounds – 1142 S. P St., Bakersfield.

Sagebrush Medical Plaza – 1111 Columbus St., Bakersfield.

Clinica Sierra Vista – 2400 Wible Road, Suite 14, Bakersfield.

Clinica Sierra Vista – 815 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Bakersfield.

Clinica Sierra Vista – 8787 Hall Road, Lamont.

Clinica Sierra Vista – 1305 Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin.

There are eleven free county or state testing sites spread throughout the county, officials said.  These services are available in both walk-in and drive-thru formats. To find locations and make an appointment, go to https://kernpublichealth.com/2019-novel-coronavirus/ or call 211.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News