BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The new updated COVID-19 vaccine is now available at pharmacies in Kern County, according to the Kern County Public Health Department.

Michelle Corson with the department told 17 News if someone is receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, they will be receiving the updated formula. The Novavax vaccine has not been updated.

When making an appointment to receive your vaccine, you may be asked which you are receiving.

COVID-19 tests are now available through the government. For more information, click here.