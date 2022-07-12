BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 1,752 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

This brings the county’s totals to 263,145 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,478 deaths, and 248,513 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 686,774 negative COVID-19 tests and 263,145 positive tests, while 957 tests are pending.

There have been 4,076 confirmed cases of the omicron variant, and 3,541 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 44,248 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 784 of them being hospitalized and 154 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 125,839 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,928 of them being hospitalized and 1,128 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 487,081 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 433,570 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 20.23, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 45.46.

