New businesses are opening amid the pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- It’s already a struggle for new business owners as they brave the task of opening up a new shop in town. But for some, they decided to brave it during the Coronavirus pandemic.

As luck would have it, these new businesses were able to make changes without affecting their business, since they were just getting started.

The Coronavirus pandemic delayed their open. They were all scheduled to have their grand-opening in the midst of it all. For them, that meant getting their doors open as soon as possible.

Whether you’re in the mood for a spicy chicken sandwich at Angry Chickz, a sweet treat at Baked Bake Shop or a lovely glass of wine at Bottleshock, there’s something for everyone with the new businesses.

They have taken the necessary steps and are ready to serve you