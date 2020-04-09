Dreyer’s confirms employee at Bakersfield facility tested positive for COVID-19

Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream Inc. has confirmed that an employee at its Bakersfield facility, formerly owned by Nestle, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The company said the employee had not been at the facility, located at 7301 District Blvd., for several days prior to receiving their COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Our people are the heart of our business and we are doing as much as we can to support this employee as they recover,” the company said in a statement. “We are following CDC guidance and taking steps to safeguard all of our employees and thoroughly clean and disinfect the facility to limit any potential risk of exposure to the virus. Ensuring the health and safety of our employees, families and consumers remains our priority.”