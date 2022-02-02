Need a vaccine or a COVID test? Check out these pop-up locations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With omicron still standing by, vaccines and testing can help the community battle COVID-19 and the Kern County Department of Public Health Services has places you can go to do just that.

Tuesday, Kern County Public Health announced that 50 percent of Kern County’s total population is now vaccinated.

Here are locations you can go to get a vaccine or tested:

Feb. 2

Virginia Park located at 2022 Virginia Avenue — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Di Giorgio Elementary School located at 19405 Buena Vista Road — 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Fairview Elementary School located at 425 Fairview Road — 2 to 5 p.m.

Feb. 3

California Farmworker Foundation located at 31452 Old River Road — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Feb. 4

Fremont Elementary School located at 607 Texas Street — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Larry E. Reider Education Center located at 2000 K Street — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Behavioral Health and Recovery Services located at 2001 8th Street — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Heritage Park located at 8636 Bernard Street — 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 5

Standard Middle School located at 126 Ferguson Avenue — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kern Valley Healthcare District located at 6412 Laurel Avenue, Mountain Mesa — 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Adelante Stategies Rexland Acres Park located at 315 E. Fairview Road — 12 to 4 p.m.

La Preciosa Market located at 538 Finley Drive, Taft — 2 to 6:30 p.m.

All locations listed will be offering free rapid antigen tests or and/or PCR testing, according to Kern Public Health. No appointments are necessary, just show up and walk up.

