Nearly 6,000 vaccine doses for local health care workers could be in Kern by weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During a Thursday morning briefing Kern County officials announced they are expecting nearly 6,000 doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine as early as this weekend assuming it receives approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Those doses would be part of Phase 1a, the first distribution of the vaccine for high-risk health care workers.

Brynn Carrigan, Assistant Director of Kern County Public Health, said the county expects 5,850 doses, which wouldn’t be enough for all health care workers in the county, but more would be vaccinated as more doses are received.

Last week Kern Public Health submitted a draft vaccination plan to the California Department of Public Health. Carrigan said once they receive feedback from the state they will discuss with stakeholders before finalizing the plan.

Carrigan said the county will follow the prioritization schedule laid out by the Centers for Disease Control as well as the state, which prioritizes health care workers of various capacities to receive the vaccine first. Agencies that wish to receive the vaccine must register for daily reporting to the state. Future allocation would be contingent on that reporting.

She also said a coronavirus vaccine web page is being developed, and once the vaccine is more widely available, they will being reaching out to community groups to help spread awareness of vaccination.