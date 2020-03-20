1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Gavin Newsom issues statewide stay at home order Kern health officials confirm fourth case of COVID-19 / Click here for the latest coronavirus coverage
Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak

National cemeteries to no longer conduct graveside services, render military honors due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wreaths laid for veterans at Bakersfield National Cemetery

Starting Monday, all Department of Veterans Affairs national cemeteries will no longer do graveside services or render military honors due to the coronavirus.

Families choosing to continue with interment can schedule a committal service at a later date. Families wishing to postpone an already scheduled interment should contact their cemetery as soon as possible. 

Despite the new change to operations, national cemeteries will still be available to the public, although some facilities may be closed. 

“VA national cemeteries will continue to perform our essential function – to inter Veterans and eligible individuals” said Undersecretary for Memorial Affairs Randy Reeves. “We trust the public understands that we must place priority on the health and safety of Veterans and families and our team members who serve them.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News