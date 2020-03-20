National cemeteries to no longer conduct graveside services, render military honors due to coronavirus

Starting Monday, all Department of Veterans Affairs national cemeteries will no longer do graveside services or render military honors due to the coronavirus.

Families choosing to continue with interment can schedule a committal service at a later date. Families wishing to postpone an already scheduled interment should contact their cemetery as soon as possible.

Despite the new change to operations, national cemeteries will still be available to the public, although some facilities may be closed.

“VA national cemeteries will continue to perform our essential function – to inter Veterans and eligible individuals” said Undersecretary for Memorial Affairs Randy Reeves. “We trust the public understands that we must place priority on the health and safety of Veterans and families and our team members who serve them.”