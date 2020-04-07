Coronavirus
NASCAR racer, Bakersfield native Kevin Harvick helping raise money to fight COVID-19

NASCAR racer and Bakersfield native Kevin Harvick announced on Twitter this morning that he is partnering with Athletes for Relief to raise money to fight COVID-19.

Harvick said he has signed a fire suit that is a prize for a lucky fan who donates to the Center for Disease Philanthropy’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which focuses on supporting local nonprofit organizations working in areas identified as having high numbers of affected individuals.

Anyone who donates at least $25 to the fund will be entered to win the suit. The winner will be selected randomly at the conclusion of the fire fund. As of Tuesday morning, the fund had collected 1,760, with a goal to reach $10,000.

Donations can be made at pledgeit.org/harvick-relief.

