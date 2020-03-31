NASA offers free and fun education to families amid coronavirus outbreak

In this image released by NASA, Associate Administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, Thomas Zurbuchen, shakes hands with Alex Mather, the student whose submission, Perseverance, was chosen as the official name of the Mars 2020 rover, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Lake Braddock Secondary School in Burke, Va. (Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via AP)

NASA is bringing the universe straight to your living room.

The space agency is offering help to families cooped up at home because of COVID-19.

NASA’s website includes dozens of tutorials on different stem activities for kids and adults alike.

They range from building a moon habitat, an edible spacecraft and rockets that can be built in a backyard.

Many of the materials needed are most likely already in your possession: tape, paper clips and straws.

There’s also an online game that teaches kids about satellites. For more information, click here.