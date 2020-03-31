NASA offers free and fun education to families amid coronavirus outbreak

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – NASA is bringing the universe straight to your living room.
The space agency is offering help to families cooped up at home because of COVID-19.
NASA’s website includes dozens of tutorials on different stem activities for kids and adults alike.
They range from building a moon habitat, an edible spacecraft and rockets that can be built in a backyard.
Many of the materials needed are most likely already in your possession: tape, paper clips and straws.
There's also an online game that teaches kids about satellites.