Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

NAS Lemoore service member diagnosed with COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Dom McAndrew

Posted: / Updated:

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A service member at NAS Lemoore has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Naval Air Station.

In a post on Facebook Thursday, personnel confirmed that the service member was tested after showing symptoms on Mar. 25 and the test came back positive on Apr. 1. The service member, who supports the Fleet Readiness Center West, was isolated since the test on Mar. 25 and remains in quarantine at home.

The Naval Air Station adds that health professionals conducted an investigation to establish how much contact the infected service member had with other personnel.

“We are taking necessary precautions to keep everyone safe and informed, and we will continue to coordinate closely with our local commands and state and federal partners.”

Naval Air Station Lemoore

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News