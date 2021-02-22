‘MyTurn’ COVID-19 vaccination appointment system now available for Phase 1A

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County residents can now schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments through the state’s new MyTurn system. However, it is only available for residents in Phase 1A despite the county’s move to open up vaccinations to Phase 1B as well.

Starting Monday, food and agricultural workers, education and childcare workers, and emergency services workers are eligible to receive vaccinations in Kern County. However, the county said the MyTurn system has not been updated to reflect the newly eligible group yet, and it is not known when that will happen.

During this transition, residents in Phase 1B can use Kern County Public Health’s call center to schedule an appointment at the Kern County Fairgrounds, until the MyTurn system starts allowing appointments for those groups. That number is 661-868-0165. Residents who have already received their first dose at the fairgrounds site between Feb. 3 and Feb. 20 will receive a call to schedule their second dose.

If you’re in Phase 1A, you can now make your appointment through MyTurn, just visit https://myturn.ca.gov/ or call 833-422-4255. If you’re not sure when you’ll be eligible to get the shot, you can register at MyTurn to be notified when your tier opens up. MyTurn is being rolled out in phases across the state, with Kern participating in Phase 1 of the rollout. The county said the system will eventually become the only way California residents will be able to sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.