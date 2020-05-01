Mural brings color and positivity to Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The windows of Bratcher Home & Design Studio are now painted with an inspirational message that says: “The comeback is always stronger than the setback.”

Brook Bratcher, owner and creative director of Bratcher Home & Design Studio worked with local artist, Nanette Bonilla, to bring some inspiration to Downtown Bakersfield.

“I started thinking of things that spoke to me … and when I found the quote that said, ‘The comeback is always stronger than the setback,’ it really spoke to me.”

During these challenging times, Bratcher wants to bring some positivity to anyone who drives by her store and sees the mural.

“I’m a new business owner. I was not going to let something like COVID-19 set me back,” Bratcher said.