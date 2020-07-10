Multiple employees at Target store test positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several employees at a local Target store recently tested positive for COVID-19, the company has confirmed.

Target said that multiple team members at the Bakersfield West store on Stockdale Highway have tested positive for the virus. The team members went into quarantine and are following all health department guidelines, according to the company.

Target said it is paying the employees while they’re on leave. The entire store team has already been notified of the cases.

The company said it has worked quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store. Target is also providing all store and distribution team members with masks, gloves and thermometers and have installed partitions at check lanes in stores, along with other social distancing measures.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests. We will continue to actively monitor this situation and respond accordingly,” the company said in a statement.