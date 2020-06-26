Movie theaters reopening, expect changes

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Theaters received the green light to reopen their doors about two weeks ago, but they’ve been hard at work training and cleaning the facility to make sure you’re safe and comfortable.

What changes can you expect to see if you’re planning on catching a film on the big screen?

Don’t expect a full house- theaters have cut their capacity to only twenty-five percent.

Also, no more refillable tubs of popcorn, access to the soda fountain or the condiment bar.

Employees at Studio Movie Grill have been working around the clock ensuring theaters are meeting strict guidelines.

After months in quarantine, this may be the perfect way to get the family out in a safe and sanitized environment.

Studio Movie Grill reopens Friday, June 26th at 3 p.m. Maya cinemas will reopen on July 1st.