Move to red tier could mean a change in weekend plans to include entertainment venues

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today, the state will release new COVID-19 data to determine if Kern can move into the red tier and see fewer restrictions.

Every week, we hold our breath hoping for some good news. Last week, we were hoping to move out of the purple tier and into the red, but unfortunately our numbers just didn’t make the cut. This week, we are eagerly anticipating an update once again.

A move to the red tier could mean places such as movie theaters will open again after being closed for more than four months.

The state monitors three categories in determining reopening: the daily number of cases per 100,000 people, the positivity rate, and the equity positivity rate. Something to consider is that the daily number of cases is not a true number because it is adjusted based on the volume of people taking a test.

In data from last week’s update, you can see how close we are to the red. Last week, the state reported an unadjusted rate of 12.5 cases per 100,000, but the state-adjusted number was 13.6. We need that number to be at 7 in order to meet the red tier metric.

The state also monitors the positivity rate. When last checked we were sitting below 8%, which puts us into the red category.

However, the other metric is the positivity rate in the most disadvantaged areas of the county, otherwise known as the health equity rate. This was sitting at 9.2% after last week’s update. It needs to be below 8 in order to move into the red category.

Moving into the red category could mean a lot for Kern. Indoor restaurant dining, working out inside gyms with 10% capacity and modifications, and of course, possibly the biggest change would be in the entertainment restrictions.

That means we could be seeing the end of streaming movies and binge-watching shows in our living rooms and the return to the big screen.