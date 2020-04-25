Most Kern residents would make more on unemployment than working

COVID-19 has left thousands of Kern residents jobless, worried about providing for their families. There’s the idea that you have to work to make ends meet, but during this pandemic, that’s not always true.

“There are actually people that are unemployed right now that would actually be making more money on unemployment than they would working,” said Dave Anderson, the co-owner of Moneywise Wealth Management.

That’s because the state is giving those on unemployment benefits an extra $600 a week. That goes until the beginning of July.

“The amount of money you get is based on your income, how long you’ve received it. It’s an equation they use to determine the amount,” Anderson said.

So let’s say you’re a minimum wage worker in California earning $13 an hour. In a 40-hour week, you’d earn $520.

Under unemployment, you’d get about 60 percent of that, or $312. Add the extra $600 a week from the state, you would make $912 a week.

That is $392 more each week than you normally make.

Over a month, you’d make about $1,568 more being unemployed than you would going to work.

“Some people will go, that’s not fair. Well, that is in part by design, because remember the government wanted to keep people home. And so to keep people home, they’re basically saying we’re going to pay you to stay home, so take advantage of that,” Anderson said.

In California, unemployment pay maxes out at $450 a week. With the extra $600, one could be making $1,050 a week now.

That means if you have a salary of less than $54,600 a year, you’d be making more on unemployment than you would working.

That applies to most people in Kern County since the median household income is $52,479, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“The State of California is basically accepting pretty much all unemployment claims at this point, and making it relatively easy to get those claims passed,” said Justin Leland, a financial advisor with Moneywise.

During the pandemic, there is also more leniency with eligibility.

“Normally, you would have to continually prove to the unemployment office that you’re looking for work. They’ve actually waived that for this period of time,” Leland explained.

The state has a website where you can calculate exactly how much you’d make on unemployment.