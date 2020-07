BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county announced most free COVID-19 test sites ran by the state or county will close for the Fourth of July weekend. Sites in Arvin, Tehachapi, Wasco and other outlying communities will be among those closed.

The free coronavirus test site at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Oildale will remain open.

These testing sites only give tests by appointment, which you can find on the county’s website.