More than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths reported in the U.S. Wednesday, the most in a single day

FILE – In this Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, people wait in line for COVID-19 testing at a site operated by CORE in Los Angeles. Virtually every state is reporting surges in cases and deaths. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(NBC NEWS) — For the first time, more than 3,000 Covid-related deaths were recorded across the country Wednesday, according to an NBC News tally.

The previous single-day record was earlier in the month, on December 3, when more than 2,800 deaths were reported.

More than 290,000 people have died from the coronavirus across the United States since the beginning of the pandemic this spring.

In the past week, the U.S. has averaged 205,601 cases per day and 2,260 deaths per day. That’s up from 158,396 cases and 1,176 deaths per day four weeks ago.