More than 200 people receive COVID-19 vaccine at local homeless shelters, centers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – More than 200 people at local homeless shelters or centers received COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday.

The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative said the vaccinations were given to people residing or working at the Mission at Kern County, Bakersfield Homeless Center, Brundage Lane Navigation Center and M Street Navigation Center.

“As we see COVID-19 rates improve and Kern County moves towards the red tier, it’s critical that we make every effort possible to protect our neighbors,” said BKRHC Executive Director Dr. Anna Laven. “Providing COVID-19 vaccines for our neighbors experiencing homelessness is a vital step in the right direction to help keep them and our community safe.”

The collaborative said individuals at the Mission at Kern County received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine while those at the Bakersfield Homeless Center and both navigation centers were offered a choice of either the Johnson and Johnson or Pfizer vaccine, with most patients choosing Johnson and Johnson.

Vaccinations at the Mission were administered by VIPMD Primary and Specialty Care. Vaccinations at the homeless center and navigation centers were administered by staff from Kern Medical, in partnership with the Kern County Department of Public Health.