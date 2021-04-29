More than $2.5M distributed to families through Rent and Utility Assistance Program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Housing Authority says more $2.6 million in rent and utility assistance has made its way to local families during the pandemic.

The housing agency released the data Thursday in an update on its rent and utility assistance program.

In the program’s first six weeks, that money has been distributed among 529 local families with an average assistance payment of $5,024 per household.

The program, designed to help low income families throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, is funded by federal and local grant funding.