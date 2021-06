BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More people received protection against COVID-19 yesterday as more than a hundred people showed up outside the KGET studios to receive their second doses.

KGET teamed up with the United Against COVD-19 Coalition for the vaccine clinic at our Compassion Corner. People who got the shot at our previous clinic could come back for their second dose and anyone else who wanted the shot could get it as well.

Officials tell us 128 people got the vaccine.