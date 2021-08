BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The memorial outside the American Fabrication business honoring Kern County lives lost to COVID-19 grew on Saturday when an additional 200 names were added to the center wall of the memorial.

The memorial was first unveiled in May at 4940 Gilmore Ave. in Rosedale.

More than 1,400 lives have been lost to COVID-19 in Kern County.