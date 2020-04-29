More Kern court hearings to be conducted by video conferencing, telephone

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Superior Court officials on Tuesday announced more court hearings beginning May 4 will be conducted through the use of video conferencing and by telephone as restrictions remain in effect due to the coronavirus.

The court currently uses video when conducting arraignments and for some preliminary hearings, and video conferencing will become available on a limited basis in the Shafter and Delano courts, the juvenile, probate and family law courts and in some civil cases. Telephone appearances by attorneys are available in all courts for many types of cases.

All clerk’s windows, family law facilitator, family court services and self-help remain closed for in-person visits, but still available by telephone and email, said a news release from the court. The court is working on instituting appointment systems, video conferencing, and check-in with text call back systems when these departments are able to open fully to the public.

Entry to Kern courthouses remains restricted to people required to appear for a court hearing, such as attorneys and witnesses. Face coverings are encouraged for the public and employees.

