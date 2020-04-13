More companies announce layoffs in Kern County due to COVID-19

More companies with operations in Kern County have announced layoffs and/or reduced hours due to COVID-19.

At Yard House in Bakersfield, 201 employees have been temporarily furloughed and/or have had their hours reduced, according to Darden Restaurants. The company said Olive Garden is also seeing a reduction of 150 employees.

At Reading Cinemas in the Valley Plaza Mall, 65 employees will be laid off, according to parent company Consolidated Entertainment Group Inc.

Also at the mall, 34 employees have been temporarily furloughed at H&M. At its Outlets at Tejon Store, 21 have been furloughed.

More than 30 employees working at McDonald’s restaurants across Kern County have been permanently laid off, according to RLMK Inc.

Haddad Bashirtash Group, which operates several local car dealerships, has announced that 181employees have been laid off across multiple sites.

Smileland Dental said it has laid off 91 employees across five locations in Kern County, four in Bakersfield and one in Delano. Similarly, Clinica Sierra Vista says it has permanently laid off 25 employees across six locations, all of which but one is in Bakersfield. The other is in Arvin.

Kohl’s has laid off 95 employees from its Northwest Promenade store and 70 from its southwest store.

Urbane Cafe said it has laid off four cooks while the Boy Scouts of America say that three employees at Camp Whitsett in Kernville will be laid off as of Wednesday.